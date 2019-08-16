Swaney Elementary School and Derby High School were one of 10 Kansas schools the state recently recognized for civic engagement.
Swaney received a “School of Excellence” designation, and the high school received a “School of Promising Practice” designation, both from the Civic Advocacy Network.
The Kansas State Board of Education founded the network to recognize schools that “actively involve students in civic engagement opportunities and to help collect exemplary civic engagement practices to share with schools across the state,” a news release said.
The state announced winners for the second year of the awards at an Aug. 13 meeting in Topeka.
Swaney principal Kurt Geilenfeldt said the designation “is a testimony of the heart that our staff has, as they go above and beyond in big ways to support our students. It not only makes a big impact on the students that are involved but for our community as well.”
He said staff members at the school do “some amazing work each year, exposing and teaching our students what it means to be civically-minded.”
In its application, the school cited its recycling club, Earth Week, bullying prevention, Constitution Day lessons, its “Togetherness Feast” and annual community drives such as Operation Holiday, Food Friday on a Thursday and Pennies for Patients.
“Swaney’s recycling efforts are second to none in our community,” the application said. “All students are encouraged to recycle. They have access to recycling containers in the classroom, hallways and in the cafeteria. We encourage our community to also bring recyclables to our school so we can collect and turn items in for our bully prevention activities.”
Standing up against bullying also is stressed at the school, the application said.
“Bullying is becoming more and more a part of the conversation in our nation,” Swaney’s application said. “Not only does our school have a curriculum to teach how to prevent bullying behavior, but they are taught ways to recognize when bullying is happening.”
The high school noted in its application that student athletes and members of the Air Force Junior ROTC put in a lot of volunteer work, including with the Convoy of Hope, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Make a Wish, the Lord's Diner, the Passageway House and the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.