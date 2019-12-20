Derby Fire Chief John Turner announced Dec. 18 the promotion of firefighters Aaron Fent and B.J. Parsons.
Fent, a firefighter II, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. In 2017, Fent was named the Derby Firefighter of the Year and received a Medal of Merit for his work at a Derby house fire.
Fent is also a member of Kansas Task Force No. 5, which is a group of trained rescue professionals from south central Kansas. He has volunteered for several deployments around the region, and has earned national certifications in swift water rescue, boat operating, structural collapse and ice rescue.
Fent is also the secretary and treasurer of The Derby Firefighters, inc., a fundraising option to help firefighters attend conferences and bring national speakers to Derby.
Fent has two children.
Parsons has been promoted to the rank of Firefighter II. He holds a degree in fire science and has numerous national certifications, including tech search specialist, red card, structural collapse, and boat operating.
Parsons, too, is a member of Kansas Task Force No. 5. He has also attended the Fire Department Training Network in Indianapolis several times and brought back new training techniques to Derby.
Parsons and his wife Leslie have three children.
“We are promoting two experienced and dedicated firefighters,” Turner said. “Derby is lucky to have Lt. Fent and Firefighter II Parsons serving and protecting their community.”