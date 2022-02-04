Derby Police responded to reports of a shooting at The Trails apartment complex in Derby around 4 this afternoon.
According to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, upon arriving at the scene officers found an adult female who had suffered a critical gunshot wound. Witnesses described a suspect to officers, who was believed to be known to the woman and identified a short time later at the golf course north of the apartment complex.
The suspect reportedly fled across the golf course. While being pursued, the suspect shot himself and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The female gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased as well.
Derby Police continue to investigate the shooting at this time. With no specific danger or outstanding suspects at this time, individuals are free to come and go from the complex currently. Individuals with any information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact Derby PD at 788-1557.