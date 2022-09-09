Parks Vandalism

A tree at High Park was broken in an act of vandalism recently, the second case in the span of a week at city parks.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Within the span of a week, two separate acts of vandalism were reported in Derby’s High Park and Decarsky Park. Derby Police are currently investigating both incidents, though there are no suspects at this time.

“There’s not a whole lot of solvability factors associated with it, so we would ask anyone with information on it to please give the police department a call so we can follow up on that information,” said Derby Police Chief Robert Lee in regards to the vandalism.

