Within the span of a week, two separate acts of vandalism were reported in Derby’s High Park and Decarsky Park. Derby Police are currently investigating both incidents, though there are no suspects at this time.
“There’s not a whole lot of solvability factors associated with it, so we would ask anyone with information on it to please give the police department a call so we can follow up on that information,” said Derby Police Chief Robert Lee in regards to the vandalism.
On Sept. 2, vandalism occurred at High Park resulting in a broken tree and damaged landscaping near the James Street entrance. The week prior, a similar incident occurred with a tree snapped in half at Decarsky Park.
As such instances are not dealt with often, Lee noted Derby Police suspect the acts were perpetrated by the same party. City staff will replace the damaged property, which will come at a cost.
“There’s a lot of labor involved in removing the old [tree] and putting a new one back in its place, and it’s just not what the parks are intended for,” Lee said.
Individuals with any information regarding the vandalism are asked to contact Derby PD at 788-1557. Those wishing to remain anonymous will be able to do so.