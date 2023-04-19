Prom Event 1

Volunteer Jeira Schwind assists Rossie Jonas as she displays one of the gowns that were donated  to be offered to Derby High students for their upcoming prom night.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

A group of like-minded, frugal individuals have come together on Facebook in the Derby “Buy Nothing” group. The idea is that if a need arises, someone in the group can usually help you find the item or the service that you need. But the group has become less about saving money and more about helping their fellow man.

Group members RaShae Brown and Sarah Coen took the group’s spirit of helping to another level and started the “Twice as Nice as Prom” event that helped Derby High students find clothes for prom on April 15.

Prom Event 2

 

Volunteers Olivia Wittman and Paisley Shoup sort through the merchandise made available at the Twice as Nice as Prom event held at Woodlawn UMC on April 15.
