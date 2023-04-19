A group of like-minded, frugal individuals have come together on Facebook in the Derby “Buy Nothing” group. The idea is that if a need arises, someone in the group can usually help you find the item or the service that you need. But the group has become less about saving money and more about helping their fellow man.
Group members RaShae Brown and Sarah Coen took the group’s spirit of helping to another level and started the “Twice as Nice as Prom” event that helped Derby High students find clothes for prom on April 15.
Brown and Coen put out the call to the Derby community to donate unwanted dresses, shoes, jewelry, dress pants, shirts, jackets and ties. Donations were brought together April 15 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where nearly two dozen students stopped by to pick out an outfit or find the missing piece that they needed.
Organizers also sought out gift card donations, free hair and makeup services, dry cleaning and alterations to help students look their best. Kara Shoup, owner of The Salon, donated three gift certificates and cleared her schedule for the day of the prom to help students get ready.
“It was such an amazing event, especially with how quickly it was all thrown together and with every obstacle that tried to get in our way and stop us,” Coen said. Coen suffered an injury prior to the day of the event and relied on other volunteers to help.
“RaShae and Pam Anderson were phenomenal in helping and doing more than their fair share, especially after I was injured. They need to be recognized. And every volunteer from our Buy Nothing group, and our families, really helped make it a successful day” Coen said.
Buoyed by the success of their first event, Brown and Coen hope to make this an annual event and are already looking for business sponsors and volunteers for next year. Brown can be contacted at 316-570-0389 or through the Derby Buy Nothing group on Facebook.