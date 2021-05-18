Installation of a new right turn lane and signal improvements were recently approved by the Derby City Council to help with traffic congestion at the intersection of K-15 and Patriot Avenue.
The current right turn lane was implemented a decade ago to help northbound traffic at the intersection. With the approval of addition of a new lane, the current right turn lane will go back to being a through lane – a need due to both vehicular and train traffic.
Getting federal and state funding, and the required approval from KDOT, total cost to the city for the project is $251,504.14 and within budget.