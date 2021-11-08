Derby Fire and Police departments were dispatched to an auto accident near the intersection of Red Powell and Nelson Drive around 3 p.m. Nov. 8. An Apex Trucking semi reportedly hit a power line and rolled on its side, pinning two individuals inside with downed power lines. Minor injuries were reported to those inside the vehicle and medical transport was refused.
The only outage reported in the area was Walmart, which was forced to close temporarily. Evergy and Cox crews are working to restore service in the area while Derby Fire and Police remain on scene. Nelson Drive from the scene of the accident to Patriot has also been closed both ways temporarily.