Several colleges have released their academic honors for the spring 2023 semester, with a number of Derby students making the cut.
A trio were recently announced as making the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, the University of Arkansas and Missouri Valley College.
Derby’s Ryan Knipfer was among more than 470 students making the dean’s list (3.3 GPA or higher) at Missouri Valley, while Maryn Archer was part of the 2,000 students to make the dean’s list (3.75 GPA or higher) at the Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and Makayla Love was among the students making the dean’s list (3.5-3.69 GPA) at SNHU.