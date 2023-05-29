Archer Arkansas (copy)

Maryn Archer was one of three Derby students recently recognized for academic honors in the spring 2023 semester.

 COURTESY/MARYN ARCHER

Several colleges have released their academic honors for the spring 2023 semester, with a number of Derby students making the cut.

A trio were recently announced as making the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, the University of Arkansas and Missouri Valley College.

