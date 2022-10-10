Members of the City Council, DRC Board, and USD 260 Board of Education participated in focus groups led by staff of Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center to share insight on the Derby Difference sales tax on Oct. 3.
A tri-governmental meeting was hosted at the Hubbard Arts Center on Oct. 3 to bring the leaders of the City Council, the Board of Education, and the Derby Recreation Commission together to participate in a focus group discussion moderated by the Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center.
The PPMC has had several ties with the city and recently spearheaded a strategic plan for the DRC regarding the Oaklawn Activities Center. The WSU staff was hired to develop a community survey regarding the Derby Difference sales tax, which is set to expire in 2024.
These focus groups had previously been held with several entities in Derby, from the Chamber of Commerce, Senior Services Advisory Board, ADA Advisory Board, and the Parks Board.
According to City Manager Kiel Mangus, the focus group of the entities at the trigovernmental meeting was the last to be held as the city will now work on the next opportunity for public engagement – a public survey scheduled to come out before the end of the year.
“Ultimately, the citizens will decide what happens next in terms of the Derby Difference sales tax, and it is important to hear from them about what they think, where the city has done well, and how it can improve. This dialogue helps to ensure there is transparency in the process and that we hear from a wide variety of voices,” Mangus said. “The feedback we get from the focus groups will help us to create themes for the survey. It will help to guide the questions that should be asked, and to inform what areas may need additional information and background to be shared.”
At the trigovernmental meeting, Decarsky Park was a topic of conversation among the city and DRC groups during discussions. The park, which is only in phase one, was a project primarily funded by the sales tax and has brought out-of-city revenue into Derby.
Maintaining the condition of the signature parks in the city was a high priority in the responses to the questions asked by the PPMC moderators. There was a sense of pride in the parks around Derby, and keeping the parks in a quality condition could bring in revenue as the city hosts marquee events like the Smoke on the Plains festival.
Prioritizing education was another common response on what the city should emphasize in the future. There was a unified goal to make Derby one of the top school district’s in the state.
The meeting was beneficial for all three entities to voice opinions to the PPMC to design the community survey. Through five different focus groups, PPMC and the city heard from over 100 community members in the process of shaping the survey. The next steps will be using the information gathered to guide the continued public engagement in determining what comes next with the Derby Difference sales tax.
“These are the start of the conversation with the citizens. Engaging voters early and often in the process is important to help make sure the city is moving forward in a way that aligns with the will of the people, but also gives the city a chance to share important information with voters that they might not otherwise know,” Mangus said. “The public survey should be released in the next couple of months. The steering committee is working to schedule our next meetings to draft the questions and finalize the process for dissemination.”