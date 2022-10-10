DD focus group

Members of the City Council, DRC Board, and USD 260 Board of Education participated in focus groups led by staff of Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center to share insight on the Derby Difference sales tax on Oct. 3.

A tri-governmental meeting was hosted at the Hubbard Arts Center on Oct. 3 to bring the leaders of the City Council, the Board of Education, and the Derby Recreation Commission together to participate in a focus group discussion moderated by the Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center.

The PPMC has had several ties with the city and recently spearheaded a strategic plan for the DRC regarding the Oaklawn Activities Center. The WSU staff was hired to develop a community survey regarding the Derby Difference sales tax, which is set to expire in 2024.

DD Collections chart

Reports from the city of Derby show collections from the Derby Difference half-cent sales tax have continually increased since the latest version was implemented in 2015.
