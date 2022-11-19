Much like snowflakes, no two trees decorated for the Derby Historical Society’s annual Christmas Tree Gala are quite alike.
Among this year’s assortment for the Christmas Tree Gala – the fifth annual edition – are a toy tree by the Rotary Club, a tree from the library inspired by the classic Christmas story “The Polar Express,” a Star Wars tree, and many more.
The Derby Historical Society will host the Christmas Tree Gala at the Hubbard Arts Center starting the week of Nov. 28, with trees and gift baskets to be raffled off as part of the event. Additionally, organizers will be bringing back the bake sale – with pies, peanut brittle, cookies and more to be offered.
For those who attend the week-long gala event, tickets purchased can be entered to win either the trees on display or gift baskets (each at least a $100 value) – for those who may already be satisfied with their Christmas decor situation.
“Some of these great baskets, if they wanted, they could get five or six gifts out of a basket,” said organizer Susan Swaney with the Derby Historical Society.
Nearly 30 trees and 26 gift baskets will be raffled off at this year’s event, with the basket themes ranging from spa treatments to entertainment and even some food-oriented packages. Both the trees and baskets will be on display in the Gallery Room at the Hubbard Arts Center starting Nov. 28. Those interested can see the potential prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Drawings for the prizes will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Winners do not have to be present but must pick up prizes between 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 or 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Gala go to the general maintenance of the Derby Historical Museum.
Each year, Swaney noted after the event is over she always hears from individuals wanting to get involved decorating a tree or creating a gift basket for the next event – help she quickly welcomes and encourages.
“We have wonderful volunteers that work really hard,” Swaney said, “but we have fun while we’re doing it.”
Raffle tickets are available three for $5 through Dec. 1 and two for $5 after that date. Advanced tickets are available at the Informer office (219 E. Madison). For additional event information or ticket purchases, interested individuals can also contact Swaney at 258-0577.