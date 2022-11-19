Tree Gala 1

Volunteers Ashtin Diamonte (left) and Diane Quantic are shown busy at work decorating for the Derby Historical Society’s fifth annual Christmas Tree Gala.

Much like snowflakes, no two trees decorated for the Derby Historical Society’s annual Christmas Tree Gala are quite alike. 

Among this year’s assortment for the Christmas Tree Gala – the fifth annual edition – are a toy tree by the Rotary Club, a tree from the library inspired by the classic Christmas story “The Polar Express,” a Star Wars tree, and many more.

Jean Garinger touches up the Rotary Club tree she submitted for this year’s gala – which features several toys also included as part of the package entrants can win.
A total of nearly 30 trees with various theme will be part of this year’s gala, with entries available to view at the Hubbard Arts Center starting Nov. 28.
