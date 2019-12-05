The city and Sedgwick County will soon open up its Christmas Tree recycling service for Derby residents.
Residents will be able to drop off their undecorated Christmas trees at the city’s chip site at High Park, 2801 E. James St., from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan. 23.
The chip site is in the northwest corner of the park, near the ballfields.
Sedgwick County will mulch the trees, and the wood chips will be available for Derby residents to take free of charge. Only Derby residents can use the chip site, and visitors should be prepared to present proof of address.