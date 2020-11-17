In lieu of the traditional tree lighting at Madison Avenue Central Park (due to the current situation), the city of Derby will host a virtual ceremony this year.
A pre-recorded video including the lighting of the city tree, comments from Mayor Randy White and announcements about other holiday events will be shared to the city’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in place of the normal tradition.
For information on the city’s other holiday events, including the Holiday Lights Tour and Contest and Drive-Thru Christmas, visit derbyks.com.