The Derby Historical Society’s annual Christmas Tree Gala raffle will be held on Dec. 4.
Until then, patrons will able to view and enter the raffle drawing for decorated trees and gifts baskets on display at The Gallery in the Hubbard Arts Centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Both items will be raffled off at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
A bake sale – including homemade cookies, pies, etc. – will also be held at the gala on Dec. 4.
Pricing for raffle tickets is three for $5 through Dec. 2 and two for $5 after that. All proceeds go towards the operation of the museum.
For more information, contact Susan Swaney at 788-7851 or Merilyn Austin at 737-3124.