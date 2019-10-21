Due to the ongoing remodeling of the Hubbard Center to make it an arts complex, the Derby Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Gala and Bake Sale needed to find a new venue.
Its organizers did just that and it will be moving to the Austin Room of the Derby Welcome Center in the city building at 611 Mulberry Road.
Activities kick off with an evening preview from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6. The tree view-ing and bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
Attendees may buy tickets and put them in a box in front of their favorite tree with a chance to win that creation. The drawing for trees is at 4 p.m. Those winners will be immediately contacted so tree pickup may start.
Winners of the decorated trees may get them until 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 or from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
However, because of the number of other activities in the room, those involved will have less time to decorate the trees.
“It will require more organization than in the past years, but we think we’re going to make it work,” said Susan Swaney, the event coordinator and a museum board member.
The former site, in a school cafeteria next to the museum, was empty, which per-mitted volunteers to come and go as they pleased for up to a month ahead of time.
But now there is a tighter schedule for this year’s sale, now in its third year.
Tree decorating is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
Swaney credits City Manager Kathy Sexton and Derby Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Staats for suggesting that the event be moved.
When the first tree sale was held in 2017, Swaney didn’t know what to expect, but it turned out to be a big fundraising hit as there is nothing else like it in town.
“This one is catching on,” she said.
Swaney said she personally “loves Christmas trees” and they are something that is appealing to most people.
Individuals, small groups and businesses volunteer to make the trees come alive and the decorations are creative, using themes to make the trees unique.
Among names from last year are The Safari Tree, The Panther Tree, the Patriotic Tree, The Gold Tree and The Hallmark Tree. There were 25 trees last year and Swaney hopes for the same this year.
Funds raised help museum
There is no admission charge to view the trees, but the point of the event is to raise money for the museum and thus everyone is encouraged to buy drawing tick-ets. Participants don’t have to be present to win.
Tickets are three for $5 in advance and two for $5 at the door. Bake sale items of cookies and candy will be priced as marked.
The event has raised about $6,000 in each of its past two years and the money goes for the museum’s maintenance and operation.
The funds make a difference, Swaney said.
Because of the success of the past two events, museum officials will be able to remodel the building’s restrooms, a much-needed project that will begin after it closes for the season at the end of October, she said.
Swaney is still collecting trees and if people have one they no longer use and would like to donate it, they can be dropped off at the museum at the northwest corner of East Market Street and Woodlawn Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For advance tickets, contact Swaney at 316-788-785l or 316-258-0577 or Jane Polk at 316-788-1797. Swaney also can be reached by email at susan.swaney47@gmail.com.