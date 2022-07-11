The sixth annual Operation Holiday Toy Run, put on by American Legion Family Post 408 on July 9, was one of its most successful – drawing a lot of support for the Derby organization seeking to help families in need.
Event chairman Lesley Eliasen noted this year’s toy run was a “total success,” with 54 toys collected – double the highest number from any previous run. The event also raised over $5,000 for Operation Holiday, up slightly from last year’s total, while also drawing more riders – 63 total – than 2021, including some who participated but did not ride.
“Every year this event grows and we enjoy doing it,” Eliasen said. “We receive complements all over the place about how much fun our ride is compared to other rides.”
Riders came from as far as Oklahoma to participate in the event, Eliasen noted, and she also said the Legion is grateful for the support of its sponsors who help keep the event going to continue to help raise money for Operation Holiday.