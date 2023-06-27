Tornado Siren

A recent tornado warning in Derby outlined issues with the county’s alert system, which failed to signal sirens (like the one shown) in Derby. The issue is currently being addressed by the county’s contractor.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

A recent spot of severe weather raised some concerns for Derby residents, as a number of outdoor tornado sirens failed to go off in the midst of a tornado warning issued on June 17. 

District 5 Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, representing Derby, voiced some of his constituents’ concerns at the commission’s staff meeting on June 20. Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson confirmed her department is working to resolve the issue.

0
0
0
0
0