A recent spot of severe weather raised some concerns for Derby residents, as a number of outdoor tornado sirens failed to go off in the midst of a tornado warning issued on June 17.
District 5 Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, representing Derby, voiced some of his constituents’ concerns at the commission’s staff meeting on June 20. Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson confirmed her department is working to resolve the issue.
Per a release from the Sedgwick County Emergency Management Department, following the issuance of three tornado warning polygons by the National Weather Service on June 17, multiple means of public warning were triggered including wireless emergency alerts (WEA) to cellphones, the emergency alert system (EAS) over radio/television, NOAA weather radios, billboards, Sedgwick County’s Civic Ready Alerts and the outdoor warning system.
Of those warning methods listed, all were determined to have worked with the exception of the outdoor warning sirens in Derby. It was reported that the signal to activate the Derby sirens was sent successfully, three times, but the transmission was not received by the sirens. The county’s warning system contractor is investigating the exact cause and how to fix it.
What makes remedying the situation difficult, as noted in the release, is an inability to test the NWS warning polygons before a real-world activation.
Serviceability challenges with the county’s outdoor warning system were flagged in 2021, with the county commission approving a five-year capital improvement plan in 2022 to replace or refurbish every siren in the county (as well as expanding coverage), but that will take multiple years.
As part of the phased improvement plan, the county was broken down into severn warning zones – a temporary measure that will be removed as the old technology is placed with new.
Given the issues experienced in the latest storm, the Emergency Management Department decided to consolidate into five activation zones. For the next five years, if a warning polygon touches any part of the color-coded zone, all sirens within that zone will activate. New, updated sirens will be selective sounding while the remainder of the system will be zone activated.
Both Stimson and Derby Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer also pointed out that the outdoor warning sirens are intended for those who are outdoors or away from phones, TV, radio, internet, etc., and not intended to reach people in their homes.
Having multiple warning systems in the case of severe weather was also recommended.
“Anytime there is severe weather in the forecast, residents are encouraged to pay attention to the weather, which can change quickly in Kansas. Prior to severe weather season, residents are encouraged to create an emergency plan with their family and/or household members,” Bansemer said. “Residents are also encouraged to purchase an NOAA weather radio, use a weather app on their mobile devices, and watch the local weather on TV or listen to the radio.”
Residents are encouraged to shelter in place or identify a place they can go before severe weather arrives in Derby.
For further questions or concerns about the outdoor warning system, email sirens@sedgwick.gov or contact Emergency Management at 316-660-5959.