Topping Retirement

Susan Topping (left) and her daughter, Austen Hilt, toast to her impending retirement after 31 years in education – 26 of them in USD 260.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Seeing her parents careers as teachers, Derby North Middle School’s Susan Topping was certain she would not follow that path into the classroom. 

When she entered college, Topping sought to be a lawyer or a broadcast journalist. Eventually, though, she circled back to the educational career path she swore she would avoid. Now, after 31 years in education, Topping is set to enter retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

