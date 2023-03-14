DEA Presentation

DEA Chief Inspector Erik Smith speaks to a crowd at the March 9 chamber luncheon about the importance of education regarding the current fentanyl crisis.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Chief Inspector Erik Smith of the Drug Enforcement Administration came to Derby on a mission recently, presenting to community representatives at a March 9 Chamber of Commerce luncheon on the current drug crisis threatening the U.S.

“What I want to get to is the very important message of fentanyl and what fentanyl is doing to our communities,” Smith said.

Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

Fake prescription pills are some of the primary culprits of drugs containing a lethal amount of fentanyl (shown) – which can fit on the tip of a pencil and played a role in almost two-thirds of the 107,000 drug overdose deaths recorded in 2022.
DEA Chart

Almost two-thirds of the units of fentanyl seized by the DEA in 2022 contained a lethal dose of the drug.
0
0
0
0
0