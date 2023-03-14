Chief Inspector Erik Smith of the Drug Enforcement Administration came to Derby on a mission recently, presenting to community representatives at a March 9 Chamber of Commerce luncheon on the current drug crisis threatening the U.S.
“What I want to get to is the very important message of fentanyl and what fentanyl is doing to our communities,” Smith said.
DEA’s mission
Smith started his law enforcement career shadowing current Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats when he was with Derby PD, and through joint task forces and his career in the DEA he has maintained strong ties to the community. That, and his role as one of the top administrators in the DEA, helped draw a record crowd to hear his presentation at the chamber luncheon.
Discussing his background and work with the DEA, Smith noted the agency’s sole mission is to ensure the health and safety of the American people, pointing out law enforcement isn’t the only part of that.
“It’s pretty clear we cannot arrest our way out of this problem,” Smith said.
Among the domestic and global offices, and aviation division, tasked with targeting and cracking down on drug trafficking, Smith also spoke about the DEA’s diversion control division. That branch monitors, audits and ensures adequate production quotes of nearly two million registrants – making sure drugs manufactured legally are not being misused.
Noting the efforts of the diversion branch tied into the three-legged stool approach that Smith stated is key to addressing the “war on drugs.” That includes a focus on education and prevention, rehabilitation and recovery, and law enforcement. In Smith’s eyes, education is the first and most crucial step – and one area where the nation is lacking.
“If you can do anything to interrupt that cycle of consumption that leads to addiction, the recovery and rehabilitation element is not needed and certainly the enforcement element is not needed. It starts with education and prevention,” Smith said. “I would submit to you that it’s probably not robust enough, and we probably do not put the resources that we need to into education and prevention, particularly to the level that we do enforcement. I don’t say that to talk myself out of a job; that’s just the reality.”
Fentanyl threat
Specifically, what Smith noted the public – especially children – need to be educated about is fentanyl.
For 2022, there were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths reported in the U.S. That’s more than the total number of deaths linked to car crashes, suicides and firearms. Smith also pointed out that attributing those deaths simply to overdoses is a bit of a misnomer.
“What we have today with fentynal is a poisoning crisis,” Smith said. “People don’t understand or know what they’re taking because what they’re taking is poison, what they’re taking has been adulterated.”
Of those 107,000 deaths tied to drugs, Smith reported two-thirds involved synthetic opioids – primarily fentanyl.
In 2021, Smith said the DEA saw enough dosage units of fentanyl to kill every American – and that’s just what was seized. A lethal dose equates to two milligrams, which is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.
“Although we’re an enforcement agency, what we tend to see in our arena…we see the end result; we see the tragedy. We see it when it’s too late,” Smith said.
Nearly two out of every three units of fentanyl seized by the DEA last year (61%) were illicit, meaning they included more than a lethal dose. The average dosage of units seized in 2022 included 2.4 milligrams of fentanyl.
Counterfeits of prescription pills are some of the main culprits with which illicit fentanyl is included, while Smith noted the DEA has also seen lethal doses in other drugs such as marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine. He also reported fake prescription pills are easily accessibly – especially to kids – through social media, which the DEA is working to address.
One simple rule Smith shared for helping fight the threat of fentanyl is to never take any pills not prescribed by a doctor, especially as rampant as illicit pills have become in recent years.
Pointing to the prevalence of illicit fentanyl, Smith also illustrated the global agents at play in the issue – noting that most of the precursor chemicals are shipped from China to the cartels in Mexico. Per Smith’s presentation, Fentanyl seized in three-fourths of the contiguous U.S. has been linked to cartel activity.
Addressing the issue
Several questions were raised by attendees at the luncheon, with one in particular focusing on the education element Smith brought up as a crucial focus.
Asked if he gave speeches at schools, Smith’s response was “occasionally.”
With an interest raised about getting the message out in Derby Public Schools, USD 260 Safety and Security Officer Matt Liston noted the Wichita Crime Commission is currently working on a fentanyl-specific education piece to go into area schools – adopting a lot of what Smith discussed. Funding for that education element was addressed at the March 15 Sedgwick County Commission meeting.
Even with those efforts moving forward, Smith noted schools should not be the only place where youth should be informed of the issues with fentanyl and other drugs.
“Please don’t wholly depend on the schools to educate your kids. You’ve got to do it,” Smith said. “What I would like everybody to go away with … is a willingness to have a conversation with their family members.”
Other questions brought up touched on knowledge of the illicit fentanyl dosages and why those would be included with other drugs to start.
Smith noted that even with the prevalence of illicit fentanyl, suppliers are addicting more than they’re killing, which is why the DEA remains focused on its mission.
“Why is it important to do what we do? It’s to hold those people who don’t care accountable,” Smith said. “If you sell a pill and somebody dies, you need to be accountable for that.”