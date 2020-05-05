Last week’s USD 260 Board of Education meeting largely featured quick, unanimous votes and few questions on most action items. Those action items included a meal price raise, a mechanical system replacement, $100,000 spent on two electronic data center moves, and just under $600,000 to purchase a number of Chromebooks.
The most contentious item of the night, featuring the most back-and-forth and questions, was a discussion item on the Oaklawn Elementary logo refresh.
The logo, designed by Gardner Design, is a yellowish orange and violet cheetah looking to the left. It was the choice of Oaklawn staff and students, who had two logo options to choose from.
“One of the big pieces [of designing this logo] was a sense of unity,” Director of Communications Katie Carlson said. “They really wanted us to find a piece of cohesive unity to bring together all our schools.”
The vote was close, with 53 percent of voters choosing the presented logo. Around 200 staff and students voted.
Bill Gardner, Gardner Design’s owner and creative director, said the chosen cheetah design was a favorite of his and will be “incredibly versatile.” He talked about the design with pride.
“I just realized that a family of cheetahs is a coalition,” Gardner said. “I think it’s really appropriate that you can tell this particular cheetah is kind of looking to make sure everything is OK. There’s a certain strength in the way the chin is raised.”
Gardner said the sense of speed generally associated with cheetahs was a key element to include in the logo.
“When you look at the side of the nose with the whiskers coming back, you get this ... majestic sense of speed,” Gardner said.
Most of the board members seemed happy with the logo.
“The colors really make it,” board member Matt Hoag said. “It just fits the cheetah.”
It seemed like the board would, after presentation and a short discussion, quickly move onto the next discussion item. But board member Tina Prunier had some “nitpicky questions,” as she called them.
“I noticed on this [logo], on the ear on the D swish, it goes up,” Prunier said. “It’s outlined on the ear, and I don’t know if anybody else noticed that, but it goes up with the ear, and on the other ones we’ve done it does not do that.”
Prunier went on to say that “all of the other refreshes we’ve done, they’re all facing forward. Their face is facing the front part of this swish or the forward moving part of the D, and to me this one appears backwards.”
Gardner started his response by saying, “Wow, you did pick up on something” with a laugh. He said that as these logo refresh projects progress, “you’re going to find there are these anomalies so that they all scale up and down size-wise, but there is consistently a circle the entire way around” in each logo.
“The second thing is the direction it’s facing, and certainly there are some rules of thumbs with animals and mascots,” Gardner said. “One is, if it’s running or you’re showing something in motion, a lot of times you’ll face it forward so it’s running forward. [But] it’s not uncommon to twist things back. Frankly, it’s facing forward, and you’re right, the head is looking back. I took that as it’s looking back to make sure everyone is together in the coalition. [The cheetah] kind of cares about everyone that’s coming along.”
Gardner then gave some examples of mascot logos that also face that direction: “I’m pretty sure you can find that the Kentucky Wildcats [logo] faces that way, the Cincinnati Bengals faces backwards, Florida Panthers faces backwards. As a logo designer, those are the kinds of things we’re usually concerned about if it would cause an issue. But that’s me.”
Prunier said she understands “the whole looking back on their coalition with pride.”
“I get that, that’s great, but if we really want to get technical, shouldn’t all of [the logos] look back to their students with pride?” Prunier asked. “It’s a nitpicky thing, but …”
At this point, board member Justin Kippenberger jumped in and asked, “Just curious, the other design that almost won, was it significantly different than this?”
Gardner said yes.
Prunier then continued: “I think for me, when we talk about cohesiveness, not that they all need to be matchy-matchy, but they all need to be at least in the right direction. That’s just my two cents. I’ll be quiet now. Thank you.”
Gardner responded by saying to remember it’s students voting on these designs, and that he’s trying to avoid “tying this into such a tight configuration that we’ve got a bunch of forward facing animal heads that are all the same.”
“It’s obviously something where it’s up to all you folks.”
At that point, Prunier said it seemed like nobody else had an issue with the design.
“But to me it just looks strange,” Prunier said. “Two are facing opposite directions, even a full body one. The others are coming head-on, or facing to our right or left. I don’t necessarily have anything I want to see, I just …”
“Point taken,” Gardner responded. “Thank you.”
The discussion ended with Carlson saying “If we don’t have any direction for what you’d like to see, this is what we are recommending for action at the next meeting, as this is what the staff and students voted on. We will be bringing back exactly what’s in the packet this evening.”
The logo will be voted on at the Board of Education’s next meeting for approval.