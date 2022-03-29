A safety and security update was presented to the Derby Board of Education on March 14 at its regular meeting. The update came shortly after a shooting that took place at Olathe East High School earlier in March.
District Safety and Security Officer Matt Liston updated the board on the standard response protocol that is in place throughout the district in the event of a crisis. He also outlined the drills as well as training that goes on for teachers and administrators in the district.
Liston said all teachers receive specific training and students are also trained periodically.
“Videos are shown to students so they are aware of what they need to do and where to go in the event of a situation,” Liston said.
Standard required drills take place regularly that include fire and tornado drills. Three crisis drills a year are conducted, including lockdown drills and other related drills.
The District Crisis Team takes measures to be sure schools are getting what they need for necessary safety. The head of Safety and Security for the Kansas Department of Education recently made a presentation to the team on how to enhance and make drills better.
The team also recently learned of a drill on a tabletop exercise. The exercise will teach how to pick up and handle hints of a threat in a school, as a result of a student writing things down.
Liston updated the board on measures that have already been taken in the district to increase safety, including the installation of special door locks allowing teachers to quickly lock doors in their classrooms. Red crisis bags have been put in all elementary classrooms giving teachers some necessary supplies in the event of a lengthy lockdown or the need to evacuate.
Items Liston is looking at in the future to enhance safety include a new communication system. He is also seeking a behavioral threat assessment tool that would allow school workers to see things going on with students before it becomes a danger. Social media training on how to identify students who may have made a possible threat toward the school is also on the list.
Liston, a former Derby police officer who has spent years training school resource officers, is convinced Derby schools are in a more secure position than others.
“Derby Public Schools are way ahead of the curve when it comes to safety and conducting drills,” he said.