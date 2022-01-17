Improvements that brought a new right turn lane to the Patriot Avenue/K-15 intersection on the north edge of Derby are not quite complete just yet.
Drivers – along with the Kansas Department of Transportation contractor and local workers – have noticed issues with the timing of the new traffic signal installed as part of the project. Work to enhance that timing is ongoing at this time.
While that signal does not fall under the city’s jurisdiction, staff noted that the city, county and Kansas Department of Transportation are working with the contractor to find the right solution.
The intersection improvement project included replacement of all signal poles and equipment, which are owned by KDOT and maintained by Sedgwick County Public Works. Timing patterns are always a work in progress based on constantly changing traffic flow. While that was accounted for with the initial project, workers noted the patterns observed have forced continued efforts to fine-tune that particular traffic signal.
“Signal timing adjustments were made using the original specifications issued with the project plans plus on-site visits to make necessary changes as traffic patterns were observed,” said Tom Hein, KDOT representative. “Recent updates have improved the situation but continued observation will occur with possible adjustments in the future.”