Election season is upon us and voters in Derby will have a number of candidates to choose from in the primary on Aug. 4. Here’s a look at Republican and Democratic nominees that will appear on primary ballots in Derby. For a full list of candidates and polling site assignments, visit sedgwickcounty.org/elections.
Republican nominees:
U.S. Senator
Kris Kobach
David Alan Lindstrom
Roger Marshall
Brian Matlock
John Miller
Steve Roberts
Gabriel Mark Robles
Lance Berland
John L. Berman
Derek C. Ellis
Bob Hamilton
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Ron Estes
State Senator, 16th District
Ty Masterson
State Senator, 26th District
Dan Kerschen
State Senator, 28th District
Mike Petersen
State Representative, 81st District
Blake Carpenter
State Representative, 82nd District
Jesse Burris
Jeremiah Webb
District Attorney, 18th District
Marc Bennett
State BOE Member, 8th District
Kathy Busch
Trish Hileman
County Clerk
Kelly Arnold
County Treasurer
Brandi Baily
Ben Sauceda
County Register of Deeds
Tonya Buckingham
County Sheriff
Jeff Easter
Democratic nominees:
U.S. Senator
Barbara Bollier
Robert Leon Tillman
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Laura Lombard
State Senator, 16th District
Timothy Don Fry II
State Senator, 28th District
Jim Ward
State Representative, 81st District
Matthew Joyce
State Representative, 82nd District
Edward Hackerott
State BOE Member, 8th District
Betty Arnold
County Clerk
Kelli Reid
County Treasurer
Charity Kennedy
Democratic Precinct Committeeman
Ryan McIntosh
Stephen Maurer
Democratic Precinct Committeewoman
Erin Jundt
Polling sites:
Derby
Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner
Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave.
Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn
South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd.
Mulvane
Mulvane Library, 408 Second Ave.
Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr.