Election season is upon us and voters in Derby will have a number of candidates to choose from in the primary on Aug. 4. Here’s a look at Republican and Democratic nominees that will appear on primary ballots in Derby. For a full list of candidates and polling site assignments, visit sedgwickcounty.org/elections.

Republican nominees:

U.S. Senator

Kris Kobach

David Alan Lindstrom

Roger Marshall

Brian Matlock

John Miller

Steve Roberts

Gabriel Mark Robles

Lance Berland

John L. Berman

Derek C. Ellis

Bob Hamilton

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Ron Estes

State Senator, 16th District

Ty Masterson

State Senator, 26th District

Dan Kerschen

State Senator, 28th District

Mike Petersen

State Representative, 81st District

Blake Carpenter

State Representative, 82nd District

Jesse Burris

Jeremiah Webb

District Attorney, 18th District

Marc Bennett

State BOE Member, 8th District

Kathy Busch

Trish Hileman

County Clerk

Kelly Arnold

County Treasurer

Brandi Baily

Ben Sauceda

County Register of Deeds

Tonya Buckingham

County Sheriff

Jeff Easter

Democratic nominees:

U.S. Senator

Barbara Bollier

Robert Leon Tillman

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Laura Lombard

State Senator, 16th District

Timothy Don Fry II

State Senator, 28th District

Jim Ward

State Representative, 81st District

Matthew Joyce

State Representative, 82nd District

Edward Hackerott

State BOE Member, 8th District

Betty Arnold

County Clerk

Kelli Reid

County Treasurer

Charity Kennedy

Democratic Precinct Committeeman

Ryan McIntosh

Stephen Maurer

Democratic Precinct Committeewoman

Erin Jundt

Polling sites:

Derby

Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner

Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave.

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn

South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd.

Mulvane

Mulvane Library, 408 Second Ave.

Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr.

