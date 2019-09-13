Jason Dean, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, left, accepts a proclamation from Mayor Randy White pledging a commitment from the city to raise awareness of the 2020 Census and partner with the U.S. Census Bureau to increase participation and achieve an accurate count. The proclamation was made at the Sept. 10 City Council meeting.
The Census will begin in mid-March 2020, when households are contacted through the mail about completing Census forms. Census 2020 will be the first time in U.S. history that people may submit their forms electronically. Once citizens receive a mailed form, responses can be filled out at https://respond.census.gov/acs. In June and July, Census workers will begin following up in person with households that haven’t responded.