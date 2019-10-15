The official ribbon cutting and presentation of Derby’s 150-year celebration time capsule took place last Wednesday at the Derby Historical Museum.
Historical Society officials, volunteers, city officials and members of the time capsule committee gathered with community members to unveil the capsule and the contents within it.
Amanda Minnick, Chairman of the Time Capsule Committee and current Director of Radiology at Rock Regional Hospital in Derby pointed out that Derby’s 150-year celebration was in the same year that Derby’s first hospital opened.
The time capsule, which contains items that represent Derby in 2019, will be opened in 2069. The stainless steel time capsule box is a 14-inch cube sealed with a silicone sealant. It includes oxygen absorbers and a desiccant to control moisture. The container was purchased from a company that specifically makes such boxes for time capsules.
“We are hoping the citizens of Derby in 2069 will get the opportunity to look back and see a glimpse of 2019 and what we were about and what occupied our time and our attention,” Minnick said.
Currently the time capsule is housed in a glass display case at the Derby Historical Museum at 208 N. Westview in Derby. A list of the items that are in the time capsule are listed on the display. A board with photos of some of the items in the capsule is also a part of the display at the museum.
Dr. John Rhodes, Derby Historical Society Board Chairman, said that they appreciate being honored with keeping the time capsule at the museum, and jokingly commented that he hoped the crowd would all come back in 50 years when it gets opened.
City Manager Kathy Sexton thanked all the people in the community who have been sharing their memories over the past year or more, as well as those who spent time researching and documenting Derby’s history.
Sexton said the City and the Historical Society will work together to maintain and store the time capsule until it is opened in 2069.
One final event that is part of Derby’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration will take place next Thursday, October 24 and is being billed as “A Taste of Derby: 150th Birthday Bash!”
The event, organized by the Derby Chamber of Commerce, is their annual fundraiser and features food samples from a variety of Derby restaurants and caterers, a live and silent auction, and much more.
For additional information on the event and tickets, go to www.derbychamber.com and click on events.