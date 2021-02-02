Since the Derby City Council was last updated in August, three major projects (Decarsky Park development, transition to city of the first class, new water supply agreement) were completed. That meant the city had room to move a number of items up on its list of priorities – which was addressed at the Jan. 26 city council meeting.
Chief among the items to move from the watch list to the priorities list, according to City Manager Kathy Sexton, was the implementation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district along the south side of Patriot Avenue – near the intersection with Nelson Drive. When the TIF was originally approved in 2013, it was decided not to implement it until Menards (which had purchased land in the area) applied for a building permit.
No building permit has been pulled yet, but Sexton reported Menards is working on site plans, which led staff to push for the TIF district being moved up the priorities list. It was reported staff has consulted bond attorneys and is developing a timeline of steps required to implement the TIF (a first in the city) to facilitate street improvements in the commercial area east of K-15.
“We’re seeing good things and that makes a lot of good sense,” Sexton said.
Menards benefitting from the TIF district was something Sexton stated is a common misconception, as the development tool provides no corporate welfare.
For a TIF district, boundaries are set and then businesses and other buildings constructed in the area that increase valuation will help finance bonds to fund city improvements in that district.
“If we issue bonds to maybe fix some drainage problems, put in some new streets, improve public infrastructure, how do you pay for that? Typically, you’d pay off bonds from the general property taxes or sales taxes,” Sexton said. “This project would be paid off from those businesses in that area – their values. They don’t have to pay more. It’s their property taxes that get devoted to that project instead of taking money from other parts of town and their property taxes to pay for it.”
Other projects staff recommended to move up to the priority list included promoting infill development and presenting options for a property maintenance code.
Council member Jack Hezlep stressed the need to prioritize the property maintenance code, while Mayor Randy White had some other items he would like to see moved up the list – namely long-term funding for the library and fire department, as well as the future direction of the city chip site.
Sexton pointed out the COVID-19 response remains the top priority at present (with staff on weekly calls trying to get more information about vaccines). Beyond that, the list will continue to get updated and other items can be moved up from the watch list to the priority list as other projects are completed.
“The idea is not to put everything on the priority list because we can’t work on everything in the next three months, but three months from now we’ll come back to you and hopefully have accomplished something and cross it off,” Sexton said.
With at least one priority project (trash/recycling RFP) set to be completed by the summer, council member Andrew Swindle pointed out there would be room again to update priorities – like long-term funding – at that time. Swindle moved to approve the updated list of priorities as presented for the time being, which was approved unanimously.