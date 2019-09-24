I AM THEY, a contemporary Christian band, will perform at South Rock Christian Church as part of its Trial and Triumph Tour.
Special guests at the performance will be Dan Bremnes and Elle Limebear.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Tickets are available by going to www.southrockchristian.com/events. Click on the event listing for the upcoming I AM THEY performance, and then click on tickets.
General admission starts at $20, with an option to enter 15 minutes early for an additional $10. VIP tickets are $35 and include photo opportunities and a Q&A with the artists, early entry at 4 p.m, VIP section seating and credentials.
For more information, call 316-788-5503.