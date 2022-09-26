Ahead of the Frontiers in Flight air show Sept. 24 and 25 at McConnell Air Force Base, Derby High School hosted some special guests on Sept. 23.
Members of the U.S. Air Force’s premier demonstration team (and show headliners), the Thunderbirds – spoke to DHS students during an assembly the morning of Sept. 23.
Part of the team’s public engagement mission, members shared stories of how they got involved in the Air Force, what roles they’ve served and answered several questions presented by students. Those ranged from questions about performances – favorite base, what happens if a pilot can’t fly, etc. – to questions about getting involved in the U.S. Air Force, including what team members’ grades where like in high school, how to get into the academy and what career fields are offered.
Capt. Kaity Toner, public affairs officer for the Thunderbirds, said the group always tries to engage with the community (area youth especially) ahead of each air show. While recruitment and retention are key factors behind that, she said the group’s main goal is to inspire – knowing a small minority will end up serving.
“We’re very well aware that not everyone we speak to is going to join the military, but they could be inspired to find what they’re passionate about, excel at it and make the world a better place,” Toner said. “That’s really what we’re hoping to do is inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.”
During the presentation at DHS, Thunderbird team members shared various, unique stories of the challenges they faced rising through the ranks and encouraged students to “do your best, challenge yourself and go forward.”
Like Toner, DHS AFJROTC leader Col. Michael Dillard sees the Thunderbirds’ message as beneficial for all students to hear and an example that could guide all of them – not just those with military aspirations – moving forward.
“It’s good for them to hear stories, not just ‘I started great and stayed great,’ but the adversities, the obstacles, the different backgrounds they came from,” Col. Dillard said. “I think the main takeaway is we’ve got some great, successful folks that came from every place. They struggled, but they persevered, and they did their very best no matter what they did.”