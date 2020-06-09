The Woodlawn United Methodist Thrift Shop at 103 S. Baltimore in Derby will start a gradual reopening beginning Thursday, June 18.
The shop will be open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hope is to increase the open days at a later time. In an effort to maintain safety, customers and volunteers will be asked to wear masks. Guidelines will be posted on the east and west doors.
All proceeds from the Thrift Shop stay within the Derby USD 260 school district and are used to help families with utility bills. Money is also given to buy shoes and appropriate clothing for K-12 students through working with the district’s social workers.
Information on the Thrift Shop is available at https://www.facebook.com/derbythriftshop/.