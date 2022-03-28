After discussion of speeding up the timeline to address a staffing need within the Derby Fire Department, the City Council took decisive action at its March 22 meeting, with the council officially approving the hiring of three additional firefighters for station 82.
Currently, Derby Fire and Rescue is staffed with 24 full-time firefighters – or eight per shift; five at Fire Station 81 and three at Fire Station 82. The three additional firefighters would bring the total per shift to four at station 82 and 27 overall. A staffing study was also recently approved to identify other needs.
Per standards, according to Derby Fire Chief John Turner, the safe amount of firefighters to have on call at a station per shift is four. Given that, members of the council sought to get the department assistance as soon as possible. The sticking point, however, has been financing those positions – with city staff bringing forward a few options at the most recent meeting.
In 2021, a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant was pursued through FEMA to bring on the additional firefighters in Derby. However, those grant efforts were unsuccessful.
Given the council’s desire to address the issue sooner rather than later, City Manager Kiel Mangus reported back with a number of potential funding sources to cover the approximately $133,225 the firefighter positions would cost in 2022.
The recommended funding option Mangus brought forward was to take nearly $177,000 in FEMA PA funds received in 2022 for COVID impacts and pair that with $75,000 the city would save on a pattern zoning infill project to bring on the three additional firefighters.
“We’ve actually decided it’s something we’d like to move away from and not do,” Mangus said of the pattern infill project, which had been flagged as low priority initially.
A changing cost model led the city to move away from the pattern infill project. The other option discussed was cancelling a bike lane striping project and using the money from that to help fund the firefighter positions.
Mangus reported that striping would be a trial to determine if more permanent bike lane options are needed in the designated area (around Derby Golf & Country Club). It was included as part of the city’s walkable development plan. With the city getting ready to bid the project, he noted a decision was needed from the council.
Seeing other bike lanes go underutilized, council member Rick Coleman was in favor of putting those funds toward more first responders.
“My thoughts were if we can save $75,000 in paint and pay for half the firefighters with that it’d be a smart business decision,” Coleman said.
While council member Tom Keil noted he was not in favor of the striping project when originally discussed during the 2022 budgeting process, he took issue with the idea of reversing a previous council’s decision. Other members had similar concerns.
“Without going back and reviewing that entire agenda item all over again, I don’t think it’d be right to repeal what was already approved,” said Council President Nick Engle. “I also know that we need these three additional firefighters, so I certainly support that as well.”
“I think it’s a slippery slope to start backing up, but going forward is where we need to make adjustments,” said Mayor Randy White, encouraging council members to speak up in the next budgeting process.
Having the funds available through other means, the council approved (7-0) the addition of three firefighters for Derby FD using city staff’s recommended funding method. Moving forward, 2023 costs will come out of the general fund for salaries.