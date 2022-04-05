Two Kansas State Board of Education members were at the March 28 Derby Board of Education meeting to present three Derby schools with a special award.
Wineteer Elementary, Oaklawn Elementary and Cooper Elementary were awarded the annual Challenge Award, which was created by the Confidence in Public Education Task Force. The award recognizes the top 100 performing schools in the state who made a notable difference in student achievement, despite having serious population issues with poverty.
The award is based on student assessment scores as well as other related criteria. State Board of Education members Jim McNiece and Betty Arnold, who represent the Derby district, made the announcement.