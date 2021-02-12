Both Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Derby PD units responded to the call of a burglary in progress at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 5800 block of S. Rock Rd., just north of Rock Regional Hospital. While the owner of the property was not present, he received a call from a neighbor alerting him that a vehicle had parked on his property.
The owner then called 911 to report the possibility of a break-in. When officers and deputies arrived, they encountered three individuals who were on the property without permission. All three were arrested for criminal trespass. The suspects are a 38-year-old white male from Augusta, a 41-year-old white male transient and a 26-year-old white female transient.