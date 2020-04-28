This is part 2 of a series that began in the April 22 Informer.
Derby parents have a range of feelings about how USD 260’s Continuous Learning Plan is going so far. We talked to some of those parents to get their thoughts. Here are some of their answers.
Jae Hedrick, a development officer at a local nonprofit with a freshman at Derby High School
I think that it’s going great. I’m so proud of our school district for putting together a plan with basically no notice – a situation completely out of their control. And I believe that all of my son’s teachers have provided a great kind of road map for how to go the last few weeks of school, [a road map] that’s not too hard but also not insulting.
I don’t feel like they’re sending coloring pages for my high schooler to do. I believe they’re honestly doing the best with what they can do right now. They obviously don’t want the students to learn any more than a student may typically use in the summer.
I think he will [be prepared for next year]. I also take responsibility as a parent to make sure he has access to challenging things. It’s not the teachers’ job to make sure he retains information. His teachers, I really am thankful, they’ve been very open with, ‘This is kind of what’s going on, we’re going to try this.’ The flexibility has been great.
So all things considered, I think it has been great. Of course, there’s hiccups with technology. We all have that one Zoom meeting where one person’s cat walks across the table. or someone can’t figure out how to turn on the audio. But I think it’s been wonderful. I’m so very thankful that Derby cares enough to really put thought into it.
Missy Weyand, a social services worker with a sophomore at Derby High School
I’m frustrated and I feel like [my son is] missing out on a lot of education that he’s not getting. Yes, he can do the online assignments, but that’s not the same. There’s a reason I don’t homeschool my child. I think there’s a lot they miss out on by not being in the classroom.
They turn [assignments] in if they want to. And they get 10 points just for participating in the Zoom call. So really he has to do virtually no assignments to raise his grade. Some of the teachers are literally just giving them credit for that.
It has been difficult [for me]. I also work from home, so I’m trying to do both at the same time. I’m working from home on technology, and also making sure he’s doing what he needs to be doing, and making sure he has what he needs to be doing it.
I just wish that they would not have told the kids it did not matter whether or not they did the assignments. My standards were that you do the assignments. Now he’s basically being told it doesn’t matter whether you do them or not. I think had they just not told the kids that, I think it would have been a lot easier for parents to enforce that they need to do the assignments.
I think [assignments and grading] should be as normal. If the teachers are teaching and giving assignments, I think the kids should be graded on it.
I think [the school district] did a good job getting [at-home learning] set up to the best of their ability. I don’t think they’re doing a good job of following up and making sure it works or caring how parents feel about how it’s going.
Joel Addis, a special education teacher at El Paso Elementary School with a fourth grader and fifth grader
I’ve been really pleased, and really excited to be part of [the Continuous Learning Plan] as a teacher. I’ve got a fourth grader and a first grader. Just watching them interact and get the content through Seesaw or Google Classroom is really good.
I feel like my children’s teachers are doing a really good job of engaging them. My first grader’s teacher is doing videos, and I’ve really been impressed with how engaging those are for him to teach those reading and math concepts to him.
And my kids love the live Zoom meetings with their class. Teachers have stressed that they’re optional, but those are a must for them. Just the ability to check in with [their classmates] and their teachers and knowing they’re there and thinking about them and knowing they can see their classmates like that … it’s just been really like starting the school year over in every way. And I’ve been really impressed with everything I’ve seen.
There’s going to be a learning curve any time you start anything new. I feel like this is uncharted waters for everyone. What I think is, teachers who started with a plan are adapting as needed. I think things are going as well as they could from my perspective as a parent and a teacher.
I teach my students and now I’m teaching my kids, and it’s been a learning curve there. But I’m really excited to help my child learn. And I know that might sound kind of silly, because I obviously see how much he’s grown, but it’s cool to be a part of that. Even though I work in the schools, being able to participate as a parent, it really cements that partnership.
I guess I would just hope that parents who are upset ... really when people are upset that’s kind of a surface concern showing. What is that deep concern? Is it stress because of the additional workload? Is it anxiety? I would just hope they would reach out to their children’s teachers and try to engage with them to find some working solutions. Because I’ve not talked to any teachers about this who have not been willing to meet families where they’re at and work with them. I really think that’s the goal with this – offer multiple options and meet families where they’re at.
Nancy Jane Powers, a grandparent supervising a second grader and fourth grader at Tanglewood Elementary School
I’m not going to lie, this has been a challenge. I’m 63 and education is what my degree is in, and I’ve subbed in the Derby District, but this puts a whole new slant on learning. The first week the fourth grader was frustrated and got emotional. We’re in a little bit more of a routine. But what I don’t like is the inconsistency [when it comes to their schedules], and it’s difficult having both of them at the same time because they both need help maneuvering through the programs. Nobody showed me how to do these things. Nobody said, ‘Okay, when you need to go to Seesaw, this is what you do.’ I’m learning from these kids. These kids are showing me how to get into their Chromebooks.
So it’s been frustrating getting them started, getting the routine down and getting them the support that they emotionally need, in addition to learning. I want to make sure I’m supporting them in what they’re supposed to be doing. And I know this is a challenge for these teachers too.
This whole thing has been a frustration but we’re trying to be positive. When I talk to [the fourth grader], I say, ‘What are we learning about?’ and he says, ‘Well, we’re not learning anything.’ I know his teacher was speaking for about 40 minutes this morning, so I know he’s teaching something. A lot of this is just ‘go online and figure it out.’ And that hurts my head. I’ve even had to recruit help with the second grade math. It’s very frustrating, because I learned one plus one is two. I didn’t know there are 50 ways you could get to two.
But I think schools are doing the best they can … the teachers are doing the best they can. We’ve never encountered anything like this. This is all unknown territory. You just have to learn flexibility and go with the flow at any age. I’m learning with them.
One of my biggest frustrations is making sure they’re being truthful in telling me that ‘I got this done.’ because I don’t know what the teachers are seeing, and I’m not getting the feedback that they’ve received the kids’ work.
And I think [the kids are] craving being in the classroom. But kids are flexible and adaptable. They’ll arise to the occasion when they need to. They just need to get over some of the humps. In the beginning it was the emotional hump. In a month they’re going to be sick of doing it this way. They’re going to miss having closure with their friends and closure with their teachers. This time of year they’re used to winding things down at school.