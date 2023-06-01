Wichita artist Matthew Thonen’s work is at the center of the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council’s latest exhibit, “A Collective Feeling.” The installation is currently on display in the library’s High Wall Gallery (in the business center) from now through July 24.
Two dozen of Thonen’s oil paintings, covering various sizes and subjects, are included as part of the current exhibit. Painted on canvas or wood, the works share an illustrative technique intended to express humor while the layers of color and fanciful creatures evoke a sense of imagination.
Painting has been one of Thonen’s artistic pursuits for three decades now, and he often starts a canvas by asking “What if?” and allowing his imagination to bring the story to life.
Artists from Van Gogh to Tim Burton have influenced his works. Those who enjoy children’s literature might feel influences from Roald Dahl or Maurice Sendak as well, fitting right in at the Derby Public Library. Visitors to the exhibit will see examples of fancy, fright and folly – a diverse and wide-ranging collection of original art.
Thonen compares the successful completion of a painting to the emotion one feels finishing a good book, with suspense and drama leading to a satisfying conclusion. As library patrons and community visitors spend time appreciating his creations, they may also feel inspired to seek out a book – whether fact or fiction, fable or mystery.
In conjunction with the exhibit being on a display, a reception for Thonen will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 15. Thonen will be available to talk with those interested in learning more about the expressionist style. Live music will also be provided by handpan musician Daniel Baird and light refreshments will be served.
Any questions regarding the artwork, including possible purchase, can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, 316-788-0760.