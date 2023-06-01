Thonen Art

 

“Wichita Moon Landing” is one of two dozen of artist Matthew Thonen’s pieces currently on display at the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery.

 COURTESY

Wichita artist Matthew Thonen’s work is at the center of the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council’s latest exhibit, “A Collective Feeling.” The installation is currently on display in the library’s High Wall Gallery (in the business center) from now through July 24.

Two dozen of Thonen’s oil paintings, covering various sizes and subjects, are included as part of the current exhibit. Painted on canvas or wood, the works share an illustrative technique intended to express humor while the layers of color and fanciful creatures evoke a sense of imagination.

0
0
0
0
0