Julian Thomas-Horning

Julian Thomas-Horning’s comic collection has grown to include more than 1,200 books.

Derby’s Julian Thomas-Horning was born at the right time. Growing up during the ‘90s, his eventual collecting pursuits were almost decided for him.

“It was the comic boom. Everyone thought they would get rich through comic books and comic book media was everywhere,” Thomas-Horning said. “Becoming familiar with the characters just made me that much more interested, like ‘oh, they’re in these books, too?”

