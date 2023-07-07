Derby’s Julian Thomas-Horning was born at the right time. Growing up during the ‘90s, his eventual collecting pursuits were almost decided for him.
“It was the comic boom. Everyone thought they would get rich through comic books and comic book media was everywhere,” Thomas-Horning said. “Becoming familiar with the characters just made me that much more interested, like ‘oh, they’re in these books, too?”
Batman, Spider-Man, the X-Men and more all had their own Saturday morning cartoons, fueling the fire all the more for Thomas-Horning. Now, he is looking to help stoke that passion among other collectors, having participated in the Derby Public Library’s recent Nerd Collectors Meet-Up on July 9 and seeking to expand similar opportunities in the community.
Some of those cartoon icons might have helped get his foot in the door, but since Thomas-Horning started collecting comics he noted he quickly began to expand his horizons.
“Eventually, you get to reading them and you can only read so many of the same retold stories,” Thomas-Horning said. “The independent comics are where it is right now for storytelling.”
While the foundation was laid early on, Thomas-Horning got into collecting comics earnestly in 2015. Having some extra spending cash and a cousin who was into gaming, one chance trip to the comic shop was all it took to get him hooked.
Collecting on and off since then, Thomas-Horning now has upwards of 1,200 comics in his collection.
Many of his favorites relate to those TV shows Thomas-Horning grew up watching, like Static Shock #1. He also noted books gifted to him hold special meaning – like a copy of Masquerade #1 he got for Christmas, which was signed by comic creator and famous nerd collector himself Kevin Smith.
Thomas-Horning was a big part of the push behind the inaugural Nerd Collector Meet-Up held at the library earlier this month, and he admitted part of that spark came from wanting to build a community and foster the passion behind such collections.
“I think it’s also good for the people who are collectors to have a space to come together and have a bit of community, because knowing the people who are into it allows for people to be that much more into it,” Thomas-Horning said.
Admittedly, Thomas-Horning said the hunt is sometimes more exciting than the actual comic collected.
However, having attended his first convention (Planet Comic-Con in Kansas City) earlier this year, Thomas-Horning sees the benefits of a larger community.
While comic book stores tend to draw the same crowd, the relationships that grow organically are something Thomas-Horning hopes the Nerd Collector Meet-Up and similar potential events in the future can help replicate in Derby.
“Knowing one another allows you to do things for one another. I know what kind of books they’re into; they know what kind of books I’m into,” Thomas-Horning said of the comic book stores he frequents. “If they see it out and about or online or wherever they might find it, they might snag it and be like, ‘I was thinking of you; here’s this,’ and I think that’s a real fun way to find your books.”