Derby’s history of fire-fighting equipment is marked by innovation, repurposing, and critical needs assessments. That may be most notable when looking at the department’s fleet, a brief history of which is listed below:

• 1952-1954: Derby Volunteer Fire Department members loaded a Civil Defense-provided portable water pump, hoses, nozzles, and tools – stored on a trailer – into a pickup truck when responding to emergencies.

