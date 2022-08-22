Between Warren Riverview Park and the Derby Public Library, there was a strong turnout (estimated at more than 1,000 people) for the city’s inaugural Third Thursday event held on Aug. 18.

“We feel like this first-time event was very well received. People loved the park as an event space. The backdrop with the river, sunset and nature is a big attraction,” said Derby Communications Director Kristy Bansemer. “We heard people ask for it to come back to Warren Riverview Park in the future.”

