Between Warren Riverview Park and the Derby Public Library, there was a strong turnout (estimated at more than 1,000 people) for the city’s inaugural Third Thursday event held on Aug. 18.
“We feel like this first-time event was very well received. People loved the park as an event space. The backdrop with the river, sunset and nature is a big attraction,” said Derby Communications Director Kristy Bansemer. “We heard people ask for it to come back to Warren Riverview Park in the future.”
Park availability was a major factor driving location for the first-time event, but Bansemer noted that Warren Riverview was selected partly due to the fact that it had not hosted a public event since its opening.
Crowds certainly turned out, too, with plenty on hand to enjoy the festivities. Lines started forming early for the number of food trucks on site, while attendees also perused a selection of Kansas Grown farmers market vendors who set up for the event. Inside The Lodge, guests were able to walk through and enjoy the artwork of Rita Tillison while Derby’s J. Michael Terrell and the Lisa Hittle Jazz Trio performed in a picturesque setting along the Arkansas River.
At the library, the artist reception held in conjunction with Third Thursday was also well-received – getting a fairly sizable turnout. Haven artist KayAnn Ausherman had her mixed-media art on display, with the fantasy-inspired oil pastels of Katherine Conrad also featured. Live music was also included as part of the reception, with Mike and Michelle Roesch of On Tap performing.
For the September event, Third Thursday will migrate to Madison Avenue Central Park – a more familiar event site and one that will allow for expanded activities.
“Third Thursday is essentially a smaller Spring Into Art event,” Bansemer said. “Since we have hosted
four of these events at MACP, we don’t foresee any challenges. We will have more food trucks and art vendors at the September event.”
So far, the roster for September’s Third Thursday is set to include local artists Zach Arroyo, Phyllis Provost-Saas and Bill Fales. A few more food trucks will be included – including beverages from Grace Hill Winery – and the live performances will return, while the Derby Arts Council will also provide a dinosaur-themed craft for kids.
According to Bansemer, the goal of Third Thursday was to create a new and fun experience for residents and visitors, hearing good things so far. The event t-shirts specifically received a number of comments and she noted efforts will be made to have those for sale in September. For updates on September’s Third Thursday, visit derbyks.com/thirdthursday.