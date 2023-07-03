From June 26-29, the hallways and classrooms of Derby North Middle School were transformed into a fictional disaster zone. At the STEMKAMP, students learned about a wide range of disasters. Then, they put their science, technology, engineering and mathematical skills to the test in experiments themed around each topic. This year’s topics focused on earthquakes, oil spills and falling meteors.
It is the third year Derby has hosted the STEMKAMP program. It is a national curriculum, but the funding was provided by a three-year grant from the United States Department of Defense in partnership with Goshen Education Consulting and iBIO in 2021. Derby’s close proximity with McConnell Air Force Base played a significant role in bringing the camp to the area as it is targeted toward military-connected schools.
This year there were 181 participants from third through eighth grade for the STEMKAMP, with a near 50/50 split in male and female participants. Female participation increased from last year, which has been a trend the last two years. The demand for the camp was high, with 160 registrations within the first 24 hours.
Throughout the four-day camp, students spent time diving into each topic and then worked on experiments revolving around the topic. These activities taught different elements, like how to safely remove oil from fur and feathers and measuring the magnitude of an earthquake.
One of the marquee topics was inspired by a NASA program. Students built catapults and shot a ping pong ball at a moving target. The activity was a scaled-down demonstration of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project, which tested redirecting an asteroid by hitting it to change the motion in space.
According to lead teacher for the STEMKAMP in Derby, Dawn Pickens, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall visited the camp and enjoyed interacting with students during the catapult activity.
The camp ended with a family day that provided the opportunity for family members to come and see what the kids had been working on throughout the camp. The final day also offered a Q&A session with someone that worked on the DART project.
The 2023 camp was the final year under the current grant, and USD 260 Grants Coordinator Ron Rothe hopes the funding can be renewed. If the grant is not updated, the Derby school district still has access to the curriculum, but it would have to take a more locally funded approach.
“This is the third year of the grant, so going forward, if they don’t renew it, we are going to have to figure out how to fund it with local contributors to host it,” Rothe said. “We know we have access to the curriculum, but all the pieces would have to be funded.”
“There is obviously a need and desire for it,” Pickens added. “...It is just getting the funding and support to make it happen.”
By providing STEM-related topics in an interactive way through the camp, Rothe hopes that it can create a way for students to explore different electives. Exposure to STEM at an early age helps open up new interests through a student’s academic development.
“We are not expecting them to go into STEM-related fields, but with all the elective choices in middle school and high school, hopefully this experience inspires kids to choose more STEM-based electives,” Rothe said. “Who knows what career path they take from there, but if they never had the exposure, they may never have chosen that. What we are really hoping we do is that we drive the high school to drive more classes from a STEM standpoint because they have that demand.”