Left to right: Chewie and Jennifer Gage, volunteer, and Brent Wolf, staff, are the October recipients of the I Make A Difference Award. Gage and Chewie, a licensed therapy dog, visit Derby Public Schools to help students connect with one another and their own thoughts and feelings. Wolf, a teacher at Derby North Middle School, was nominated by a student who said in his nomination letter that “Mr. Wolf is understanding, encouraging, inclusive and engaging inside and outside his classroom. He helps us follow our passion.” 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags