Left to right: Chewie and Jennifer Gage, volunteer, and Brent Wolf, staff, are the October recipients of the I Make A Difference Award. Gage and Chewie, a licensed therapy dog, visit Derby Public Schools to help students connect with one another and their own thoughts and feelings. Wolf, a teacher at Derby North Middle School, was nominated by a student who said in his nomination letter that “Mr. Wolf is understanding, encouraging, inclusive and engaging inside and outside his classroom. He helps us follow our passion.”
Therapy dog among October’s IMAD winners
