Given his roughly half a century in the restaurant industry, it only made sense that Juan Martinez would eventually open his own restaurant – the only question was where.
Martinez began his career as a cook at El Patio in downtown Wichita before helping his brother open and run his restaurant, Felipe’s. Eventually, Martinez decided to strike out on his own – with a number of Felipe’s regulars encouraging him to set up shop farther south.
“He had a lot of customers at Felipe’s who would commute from Derby and said that Derby didn’t have a Mexican restaurant. They told him that business would do well in Derby. He kind of saw that as a big opportunity to start his own business,” said Martinez’s daughter, Loly.
Out of that, Casa Martinez was born – first opening for business in Derby in 1993. While Martinez recently passed away on Feb. 4, the restaurant has stayed in the family. His daughter, Loly, took over ownership in recent years following her father’s retirement.
Casa Martinez remains the second-oldest family-run restaurant (behind Pizza John’s) in Derby and a staple of the local dining scene.
“I think any restaurant that can obviously make it and be successful for any moment of time, that speaks volumes for them, but to come to Derby in 1993 when the population was probably 15,000 people or less and to maintain it – in the same location – I think it speaks volumes for the quality of food they serve, their service and their commitment to the community,” said Mark Staats, president/CEO of the Derby Chamber of Commerce.
Family has remained an integral part of the Casa Martinez experience throughout the restaurant’s history, too.
Part of the decision to open a restaurant for Martinez came from a desire to support his family – including his wife and seven children. His family was in the restaurant over the years, too, but not just his flesh and blood.
Martinez was noted in his obituary for being a hard worker, having a generous heart and having the ability to make strangers feel like family – something that was certainly the case at Casa Martinez and a lesson that Loly took to heart.
“We built our entire lives around the restaurant. We gained so many friendships with the customers. He just had a really good rapport with the customers,” Loly said. “You gotta be friendly with the customers; treat them like your friend or your family.”
Staats could attest to that as well, noting Martinez could often be found at diners’ tables having a friendly conversation when he was running the restaurant.
Now, those tools have been passed on to Loly, who has been managing Casa Martinez for a couple of years (after her cousin briefly took ownership following her father’s retirement).
Loly has worked in the restaurant since she was a child, starting with prep work, dish washing and bussing tables. Over the years, she noted she picked up many lessons from her father that have helped her carry on the family tradition – from customer service to managing staff. Most notably, her father taught her that restaurant management is a team effort, and it takes some perseverance, too.
“Hard work, it definitely pays off. You can’t just be giving up on any situation if it doesn’t go well,” Loly said. “You have to take the bad with the good.”
While losing the patriarch and founder of Casa Martinez is tough, his memory will live on in the restaurant – though Loly noted she is still brainstorming the best way to recognize that. Eventually, she noted she would like to run deals on his featured dishes (Juan Nachos and Juan’s Enchilada Special) on the menu while also displaying some historical photos in the restaurant.
For now, given the “second home” Martinez tried to establish in Derby, Loly has been happy to see the positive outreach and memories shared by the extended restaurant family.
“There have been a lot of customers telling me stories about my dad and how he’s touched their lives through the years,” Loly said. “It’s been really cool.”