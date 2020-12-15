Despite the switch to remote learning, family and consumer sciences (FACS) teacher Denise Rankin has found success keeping her students engaged in sewing lessons.
There is one thing that the Derby North Middle School teacher misses, though.
“My boys really enjoy the sewing part. That’s what I miss about being in the classroom with them because it kind of reminds me of an old-time sewing guild,” she said with a laugh.
“Because they sit around and talk, but they’re sewing, so it’s really fun.”
Like other teachers in the district, Rankin had to move her instruction online after secondary schools switched to remote learning Nov. 16.
At that time, her classes were in the middle of learning to sew by hand – not exactly a skill you can learn with a keyboard and mouse. But Rankin wasted no time, preparing sewing kits for about 150 students to take home before the switch.
And that’s not all.
With some of her students unable to attend in-person class and pick up their sewing kits, Rankin made porch deliveries to several students at 6 a.m. the first day of online class to make sure all her students could learn basic sewing skills by hand.
“[Teaching sewing remotely] wasn’t terrible. Some struggled, but some had some help at home,” she said. “They would put it up to the camera, and I could see what they were doing.”
“A lot of them were like, ‘I thought this was going to be really hard, but it’s really not.’”
Seventh graders prepared a project with felt material, and eighth graders created potholders.
Rankin used instructional sewing videos to supplement her online lessons, as well as a projector that allowed students to see her hands as she was sewing.
The Derby Board of Education recognized Rankin in a letter for her apparent dedication to her students, along with several other staffers across the district.
The letter highlighted several staff members’ efforts in the face of the pandemic, which run the gamut from teachers helping families connect with online learning programs to a coach filling in for a quarantined coach at another school.
“[Rankin] has gone the extra mile to ensure that her students can be successful,” reads the letter, signed by all seven BOE members.
Rankin has worked in Derby schools for 27 years, previously working at the district’s former sixth grade center. She’s also taught kindergarten, first grade, third grade and science throughout her time at USD 260.
Rankin started teaching FACS to seventh and eighth graders at DNMS when it opened in 2015. In her words, the classes are a broad introduction to the field of study, which was formerly known as home economics.
“We teach a little bit of everything,” Rankin said. “The middle-school level, they teach kind of the broad spectrum of (FACS) because in high school they’re more specialized in, like, a cooking class, or a sewing class or childhood development.”
Fearing that schools would have to move online in the middle of the semester, as they did this spring, Rankin said she started her classes with the cooking unit – a favorite among students.
“To be realistic, the kids take this class to cook, so they can eat,” Rankin said with a laugh. “I’m really glad that we were able to get that done because I think they really enjoyed that.”
Rankin said most of her remaining units, like those about child development and economics, are more naturally suited for remote learning.
As for sewing, there’s something Rankin still hopes she can teach her students in person.
“My thoughts were that we were going to be back before Christmas and we’d get to use the machines, so I’m hoping that we’ll get to do that when we go back after Christmas.”