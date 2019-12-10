The Derby Skate Park, 424 E. Market St., is now without a building. But that isn’t the end of the city’s plans for the park.
This fall, city staff removed the dilapidated building from Derby Skate Park – a move officials said would make the park safer and allow skaters more space to push off on their boards.
“They want that,” Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza said in August.
A group of patrons at the skate park on Sunday seemed to agree that the park was better off without the building, but they did have a few suggestions for how the city could make it better.
“It’s nice because you have more build-up time, but now there isn’t going to be any shade in the summer,” Caydan Smith said.
Parks Superintendent Steve White has an idea for that.
“With shade, we’re going to actually plant more trees because that lawn area is a lot more exposed to the park,” White said. “Kind of make it a nice little green area where they can go and get some rest.”
With plans to plant the trees over the winter and into the spring, White said the city could also consider installing a canopy at a future date.
Besides shade, some skaters said they would also like to see a working water fountain and new restrooms at the park. Currently, park-goers have access to a wheelchair-accessible port-a-potty.
While White said the city does not currently have plans for a permanent restroom facility, he said the city has ordered a new drinking fountain for the park – as well as a set of new picnic tables.
The picnic tables will be installed some time over the winter, White said, but it could be spring before the drinking fountain is available – depending on the weather.
Site is open for suggestions
While the building’s former site now serves as a place for veteran skaters to pick up speed, White said city staff also added about 3,000 square feet of concrete in the area to create a flat surface for novice skaters.
For the future of the space, White said the city is open to suggestions.
“Right now we’re really not sure how we want to utilize the space going forward,” White said. “We probably would have some engagement with our Parks and Urban Forestry Board members to see what type of things we might have for the future of that park … and try to have a little bit of engagement from the actual users of that park.”
The Derby City Council voted in August to demolish the skate park’s sole structure – citing expensive repairs that would be needed to keep the building up.
The 30-foot by 85-foot structure was built in 1964 to offer restrooms and concessions when the site was the city’s pool. Since the skate park opened in 2006, the largely unused building had come under disrepair and attracted vandals.
Clearing the building allows police officers to have better visibility of the park, which Mendoza said had about 12 vandalism incidents reported each year prior to the building’s removal.
Demolishing the building cost the city about $7,300.