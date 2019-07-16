Participants in the library’s summer teen movie craft program will present their original short film at an upcoming event.
The short film, called “Grimm Lore,” was made by a film production crew of local teenagers called “OOF Entertainment.”
It tells the story of a rebellious girl who is sucked into the storybook-inspired world of lore from Grimm’s fairy tales. Classic characters reside in this twisted land such as Gretel, the Big Bad Wolf, and Snow White.
Alyanne Jones, Alaura Miller, Tyler Atherton, Savannah Linot, Makenzy Carter and Ava Post contributed work to the film. It was directed by Trevor Albert and Jocelyn Banuelos.
The free premiere will feature an award ceremony, refreshments, a showing of the film, and an opportunity to meet the crew. It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Derby Public Library’s community room.
No registration is required.