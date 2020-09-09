Ted Eberle: impactful inside and outside the classroom

Heaven got a firecracker last month. Ted Eberle, former Derby High School marketing teacher and beloved mentor and friend, passed away in late August. He left behind a legacy through teaching, but his impact outside of the classroom was equally important.
Jenni McCausland, Andover city administrator, called Eberle a firecracker when looking back at the impact he made on her. McCausland was a student of his at Derby High School. She was a junior when she met him in the Distributive Education Clubs of America – DECA – program, which Eberle ran.
She immediately noticed the energy he brought into the classroom. His students gravitated toward that energy.
“He just had such a passion for young people and trying to help guide their futures,” McCausland said. “He and his wife’s [Jan Eberle] classrooms were across the hall from each other. Kids would stop in their rooms before school, between classes, or after school. They were just those people to the students.”
Eberle was a mentor to McCausland before she even understood the full meaning of what mentorship could be, McCausland said. He helped her apply for scholarships and colleges. He and Jan were also always willing to give up their own free time to spend time with a student.
Ashley Purdum, an associate professor at Wichita State, gets emotional when she thinks about how much time the couple gave up for their students.
“I just start looking back at all the weekends and nights,” Purdum said. “You don’t realize it when you’re a kid, but as an adult you think about them giving up those weekends and nights. They didn’t get anything out of that. As a kid, it meant a lot, but as an adult, it’s like ‘wow, they really gave up a lot of time and put in a lot of effort.’ And they loved it. It was fun for them.”
Spending time with his students and helping form their future was what Eberle loved to do. Mark Glaser, a professor in WSU’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs, said Eberle was always “very positive” about his students.
“He just sort of lit things up,” Glaser said – like a firecracker.
As a young man, Glaser was shy and lacking in social skills. Eberle helped Glaser break out of that shell and become more outgoing.
“You just felt more capable and confident [around him],” Glaser said. “I think it might have been different without Mr. Eberle. He had more confidence in you than you might have in yourself.”
Glaser was emotional when he heard that Eberle had passed away. But Glaser took solace in knowing that wherever Eberle is now, he’s still the same Ted Eberle – happy, passionate, and always read to lend a helping hand.
“He’s off on his next adventure now,” Glaser said. “Whatever follows this life, Ted is probably out there with a smile on his face.”