With all of Derby’s schools moving online due to COVID-19, the district is developing quite the shopping list for technology.
All of Derby’s schools are operating remotely through New Year’s after a gating committee decision last Wednesday. The district’s secondary schools were already operating remotely.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, gave a rundown of the district’s recent technology purchases at the Derby Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.
The list includes hundreds of computer monitors for teachers and wifi hotspots – which allow students to connect to the internet without at-home service. Much of the technology is being covered through curriculum funds, CARES grant funds and other grants.
In an email to the Informer, Putnam-Jackson said the district has purchased 345 monitors so far, at approximately $74,000.
“[The monitors] kind of came in waves of shipments just because the size and number of monitors that we ordered for all of our schools,” she said at the BOE meeting. “We did get monitors to all of our secondary staff right before they transitioned to remote instruction.”
“As of [two weeks ago], all of our classroom teachers had their monitors,” Putnam-Jackson said.
She said the additional monitors are important for remote-learning because they enable a teacher to see students’ faces while presenting material from their computer’s main monitor.
Last week, the district received additional shipments of monitors and distributed them to specialist teachers throughout the district. Putnam-Jackson said the district aimed to deliver all the monitors before Thanksgiving, so teachers were prepared for students to return online after the break.
Putnam-Jackson said the district has also ordered more wifi hotspots than originally expected at the beginning of the school year.
Initially, the district only received 276 requests for hotspots.
“As we’ve had more families transition to remote instruction, we have seen an increase in the number of requests for wifi hotspots,” she said.
The district received a grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce Broadband Partnership grant program to cover 3,408 additional hotspots for students in need.
That grant money helped the district prepare students at Cooper Elementary before they made the sudden switch online. Wifi hotspots for students who receive free and reduced lunches were covered by the grant.
“[We] did a mass delivery to Cooper as students were leaving, and it actually caused many of them to successfully log in and show up for class the next day,” Putnam-Jackson said. “So it was really nice to see that happen.”
The majority of the wifi hotspots so far have been delivered to students in elementary schools. As part of the purchase, Putnam-Jackson said the district is only billed for wifi hotspots once they are checked out and activated.
Board members Tina Prunier and Andy Watkins praised district staff for working to meet the needs of students and teachers from a distance.
“I appreciate some of the out-of-the-box thinking we’re doing on some of this,” Prunier said. “Because I know our staff and our students appreciate having just the little extras that are there.”