On a bright, sunny day in April of this year, most teachers were stuck inside. Not Becky Oldham. Instead, she was trying to figure out if she was parked at the right house.
Oldham, a kindergarten teacher at Tanglewood Elementary School, was out delivering workbooks to her students and dropping them off at the doorstep of each student’s home – with the priority being that she maintain social distancing in the process.
Students knew ahead that she was stopping by, so many waited at the door. When Oldham arrived, they could barely contain their excitement.
Carlita Wheeler, a district substitute teacher who has a daughter in Oldham’s class, said Oldham made it clear she couldn’t directly interact with the kids, but said she would love to say hi.
“I know that’s going to help my kindergartener,” Wheeler said.
Those kindergarteners were so excited to say hi to their teacher because of the attitude Oldham brings to her classroom, Michelle Mecham said. Mecham has a son in Oldham’s class.
“My son has never complained about her one time,” Mecham said. “He’s always just loved her.”
Oldham is “always calm,” and doesn’t ever seem fazed by anything, Mecham said.
“Watching a screen with 24 five-year-olds takes some patience,” Oldham said. “It’s just understanding their level. And I think that’s just the way I’ve always been. I try to look at all sides of a situation and [remember that] everything will work out. I try to emphasize that with my kids.”
Oldham’s career goal has always been to teach.
“I just like being with the kids,” Oldham said. “I like seeing them learn and grow, all of the knowledge that they soak in, and seeing them turn into little adults.”
“The kids in my class I can speak for were doing a phenomenal job trying to juggle all this, and all of the Zoom meetings, and all of the lessons for the various grade levels. I cannot imagine.”
Oldham’s giving those parents a little help by dropping off those workbooks. The workbooks include concepts both familiar and new.
“Giving them something that’s familiar will help them continue
to do their schoolwork and not have to do a whole bunch of things over and over again,” Oldham said.