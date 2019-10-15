This year’s Taste of Derby event will represent the official finale event for celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary.
The event is themed “Derby’s 150th Birthday Bash!” and will feature food from local restaurants and caterers, silent and live auction items, music, cash bars, a photo booth, and birthday-themed performances. It is open to the public.
The celebration will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
General admission tickets are $40 per person, with open seating available in The Venue for the silent auction and in The Pavilion for the live auction.
VIP tables with eight seats are available at $400 per table. It includes eight general admission tickets with VIP reserved seating in The Pavilion.
City officials are asking attendees to “get creative” and wear their wildest party outfits.