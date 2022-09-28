Merry Go Round

Tanglewood student Cody Sumner (left) takes one of the first rides on the new merry-go-round, getting an assist from paraeducator Sydney Lucio.

 COURTESY

As part of the district’s latest bond project, all Derby elementary schools received ADA-accessible playground equipment as one main component. However, seeing further need, Tanglewood staff and patrons went beyond that and took on efforts this past year to secure an additional wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round at the Derby school.

The school’s efforts recently came to fruition as the merry-go-round was officially unveiled in late September.

