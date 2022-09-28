As part of the district’s latest bond project, all Derby elementary schools received ADA-accessible playground equipment as one main component. However, seeing further need, Tanglewood staff and patrons went beyond that and took on efforts this past year to secure an additional wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round at the Derby school.
The school’s efforts recently came to fruition as the merry-go-round was officially unveiled in late September.
Principal Amy Steadman noted the project initially started with the intent to install a wheelchair swing instead of a merry-go-round, with a school-wide fundraiser helping raise $10,000 toward the cause. Due to safety/durability issues, the school had to pivot to the merry-go-round project. While a little more expensive, Tanglewood was able to use some of its capital outlay funds for the projects, getting some support from the district as well.
When Steadman started at Tanglewood last school year, she was approached by a parent seeing a need for more support of students in wheelchairs (i.e., playground equipment). A community support group – including Kenny Bui, president and CEO of Heartspring – was formed to help assess such needs, trying to get representation from all angles.
Both the site council and building leadership team were consulted before dedicating additional funding to the wheelchair merry-go-round. The project was approved given the need addressed – not just for students in wheelchairs.
“I'm truly excited for our students with more physical struggles to be able to play alongside their same-aged peers a bit more,” Steadman said. “We have some students who may not need wheelchair support but aren't physically able to climb the stairs to go down the slide or use the fireman's pole. Some students can't jump around on the obstacle course or use the monkey bars like some of their same-aged peers. Now, our students who have some physical restrictions, as long as they can handle a bit of spinning, they can play alongside their peers.”