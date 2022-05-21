Paraprofessional Scholarship

Maegan Fossi (middle) recently received a $2,500 Special Education Paraprofessional Pathway Scholarship to help as she works toward her bachelor's in Elementary Education while concurrently serving USD 260.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Maegan Fossi (middle) was recently presented with this year’s Special Education Paraprofessional Pathway Scholarship – valued at $2,500 – by Derby Public Schools. Fossi has been a para at Tanglewood Elementary since October 2020.  She is currently enrolled in the Teacher Apprentice Program through Wichita State University, working to receive a bachelor's in Elementary Education. After graduating from WSU in the Spring of 2023, she hopes to continue to educate and provide students with enthusiasm for learning with a teaching position at Derby Public Schools.

