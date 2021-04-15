Tanglewood Elementary School recently unveiled a new mural of its mascot, a tiger.
The mural has been a longstanding tradition at Tanglewood, Principal Shannon Demel said, and was updated to reflect the school’s new logo as part of the district’s coordinated logo refresh.
“We’re so excited about [the new logo]. We had it painted gigantically in our hallway, which has been an awesome tradition that’s been at Tanglewood for as long as Tanglewood has been built,” Demel said at the Derby Board of Education’s March 8 meeting.
“There’s been this eerie tiger coming down at you,” she said. “This one’s much more friendly, and the kiddos really took to it as soon as they saw this massive mural on our wall.”
The district began collaborating with Gardner Design to update logos at all of its schools in November 2019, with hopes of creating more consistency in designs across the various schools. Many schools’ original logos were developed at different points in time and therefore have different art styles.
Elementary schools have been the first priority, and the district plans to start refreshing secondary school logos in the near future.
One key piece of the redesign was using a uniform typeface for the name of each school, while giving each school its own branded typeface for the name of its mascot. Another key piece is the gray “swoosh” somewhat mirroring the letter “D” that provides a background for each logo.
The Derby Board of Education discussed a logo refresh at Derby Hills Elementary School at its April 12 meeting – the next school to receive a planned logo update.