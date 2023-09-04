During her recent election campaign, Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily heard a common refrain upon visits in Derby.
“When I was running, when I came down to Derby and was knocking on doors, what I heard was ‘we’d really like to have a tag office back here,’” Baily said.
Now, Bailey and her offices are bringing those services back in satellite form. The county treasurer, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Revenue, recently announced a full-service tag station is set to operate out of the Derby Driver’s License Office (620 N. Rock Rd., Suite 300) starting Oct. 3.
At the satellite location in the Driver’s License Office, Derby tag and tax customers will be able to conduct any county business with the treasurer’s office. That includes paying real or property taxes, applying for a handicap placard/license plat, renewing a vehicle tag or doing title work, and more.
“I just want to be able to serve the citizens back here. That was a big outcry. I wish I could do something that [was] more stations, a full-blown office,” Baily said. “At this moment, I don’t have the budget to do that so this is my next best option. At least there’s some sort of presence here.”
Derby’s tag office shut down in December 2018. After the success of a similar satellite operation started in Park City earlier this year, Baily noted discussion quickly turned to offering similar services in Derby.
For Derby, services will be structured a little differently and more frequently than in Park City. Tag services at the Derby Driver’s License Office will be offered three days a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All business will be by appointment only, with a limit of two titles to be processed per appointment.
Starting out, the new Derby satellite office will be able to handle 20 appointments per day, but Baily noted that could expand based on need.
As far as any new services being offered since the last tag office was operated in Derby, Baily noted cross-training of staff means they can also assist with any property tax-related questions – whereas it was strictly tag business before.
Given how well satellite operations have gone in Park City, it was a matter of when – not if – services would expand back into Derby. Baily said plans are also in the works to add similar offices in Goddard, Haysville and Maize, noting there is also the potential to continue growing in Derby as well.
“I’ve been working since I came in to figure out how do I get back into Derby,” Baily said. “Maybe if it runs well and there ends up being an additional spot here maybe we could work to bring in two clerks. I really think this is going to be busy, I think we’re going to be completely full every day and I think it will be received very well.”