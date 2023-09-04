Derby Tags

The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office announced it is bringing tag services back to Derby, with operations to be based out of the Driver’s License Office off Rock Road (shown).

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

During her recent election campaign, Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily heard a common refrain upon visits in Derby. 

“When I was running, when I came down to Derby and was knocking on doors, what I heard was ‘we’d really like to have a tag office back here,’” Baily said.

